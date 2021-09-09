0
09/09/2021

05/10/2021: The Future of Work: Digital | FT Live

05/10/2021: The Future of Work: Digital | FT Live
Future of Work - Digital

Achieving more productive, efficient and meaningful interactions through innovative workplace technologies

The evolution of working practices hinges on the availability and adoption of new technologies. As a result of the pandemic, many organisations have fast-tracked their plans, adapting quickly to implement new technologies that can ensure effective communication and collaboration in a crisis.

But as the ‘new normal’ becomes ‘normal’, digital strategy needs to be iterated to keep up with the fast pace of technological change. The need for new investment and innovation must be balanced with equally pressing financial concerns, all the while maintaining business continuity through the uncertainty. Technology leaders, and their teams, will continue to be instrumental in reshaping the new world of work.

Key themes include:

  • Omnichannel Workplace – What does the next generation ‘Omnichannel workplace’ look like?
  • Privacy and Security – Addressing the associated privacy and security concerns of increasingly dispersed workforces.
  • Virtual Reality – How is VR being applied in the workplace to create more personalised and meaningful interactions?

WeAreTheCity are delighted to confirm we have 20 per cent discount to attend. To claim your discount, register below using the discount code WATCVIP.

BOOK YOUR TICKET

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

