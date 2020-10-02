05/11/2020: WeAreVirtual: Reconnect with your career & find your power to succeed in any role | Charlotte Crabtree

How often do you wonder if this is really what you’re meant to be doing with your life?

Is this job “it”? Is the potential enough for you? Will you ever move up the ladder and – if the opportunity arises – are you ready?

In this value-packed session, Charlotte covers four essential actions to creating career confidence, satisfaction & success.

About Charlotte:

Charlotte’s mission is to empower & support high-potential, driven career women to create a successful & fulfilling career path, without burning out. Her experience in the events industry has seen her grow through the ranks via a number of developing roles into senior management & leadership positions, where she found her true calling in supporting & developing others within her team. Coaching was a natural segway for Charlotte, & she now provides 1:1 support to women across the world to unleash their true potential & start living a life they love, starting with their career.

