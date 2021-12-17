0
17/12/2021

06/01/2022: Women in Business Networking – Canary Wharf | Women in Business Network London

Women in Business Networking - Canary Wharf | Women in Business Network London

Join fellow female professionals at our lunchtime networking event to drive your business forward and futureproof your business.

If you would like the opportunity to connect with successful businesswomen in a focused forum, to drive growth in your business and support others to do the same, whilst expanding your network of contacts, then you are exactly the person I’d like to join us at our next Women in Business Network event!

Focused business networking over lunch

We are not ladies that lunch, we are ladies that do business through lunch so expect a business networking event for you to build your contacts and really focus on your business.

Lunch and refreshments are included.

Upon booking your place you will receive a food selection request 7 days before the meeting.

PLEASE NOTE THAT FACE TO FACE MEETINGS ARE SUBJECT TO GOVERNMENT GUIDELINES . SHOULD THE MEETING BE MOVED TO ONLINE DUE TO RESTRICTIONS A PART REFUND OF £20 WILL APPLY.

