29/01/2021

06/02/2021: TEDxLondonWomen

TEDxLondonWomen

TEDxLondonWomen is a full day virtual experience featuring live TED-style talks, performances and interactive sessions.

The theme “Showing Up” – is about bringing together women, non-binary and genderqueer people who are speaking up, breaking out and pushing boundaries.

Broadcast live from London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios, join us on Saturday 6th February 2021 for a day of talks from 14 inspiring and thought-provoking speakers. Bringing you everything you love from TED talks combined with the magic of our live event. Watch the talks, meet the speakers, debate the ideas and become part of TEDxLondon’s global community of changemakers.

This is your chance to spend the day with a theoretical physicist, a human rights barrister, a climate activist, a psychologist, a poet, a drag queen and more. Be warned – this is not your typical online event!

Who is it for? 

Everyone – who is looking for ideas to help with pushing boundaries and #ShowingUp to face today’s challenges head-on. TEDxLondon is on a mission to encourage dialogue and engagement, create diverse inclusive spaces and foster debate and discussion that continues long after their events.

