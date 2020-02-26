0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
26/02/2020
,

06/03/20 – 08/03/20: WOW – Women of the World Festival | WOW Foundation

Home > International Women's Day > International Women's Day Events > 06/03/20 – 08/03/20: WOW – Women of the World Festival | WOW Foundation

WOW Women of the World festival

In 2020 we mark the tenth anniversary of WOW – Women of the World festival, and to celebrate the WOW Foundation presents the biggest and bravest festival yet.

Over three days, WOW’s line-up of world-class speakers, activists and performers are joined by thousands to explore the state of gender equality across the globe and tackle the subjects that matter most to women and girls across the world today.

This year’s festival features Naomi Wolf, Deborah Frances-White (The Guilty Feminist), Scarlett Curtis, Sandi Toksvig, Emma Dabiri and Shazia Mirza.

We also welcome the return of WOW Speed Mentoring, WOW Bites and the WOW Market.

BOOK NOW

Related Posts

#March4Women featured
20/02/2020

Emeli Sandé and RAYE among stars set to join CARE International’s #March4Women event

, ,
Diverse women
20/02/2020

The History of International Women’s Day

, ,
18/02/2020

02/03/2020: Gender Balance Summit 2020 | Women Ahead

gender stereotypes, vintage advertising featured
18/02/2020

International Women’s Day: Campaigns that smash female stereotypes

,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X