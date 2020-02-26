06/03/20 – 08/03/20: WOW – Women of the World Festival | WOW Foundation

In 2020 we mark the tenth anniversary of WOW – Women of the World festival, and to celebrate the WOW Foundation presents the biggest and bravest festival yet.

Over three days, WOW’s line-up of world-class speakers, activists and performers are joined by thousands to explore the state of gender equality across the globe and tackle the subjects that matter most to women and girls across the world today.

This year’s festival features Naomi Wolf, Deborah Frances-White (The Guilty Feminist), Scarlett Curtis, Sandi Toksvig, Emma Dabiri and Shazia Mirza.

We also welcome the return of WOW Speed Mentoring, WOW Bites and the WOW Market.