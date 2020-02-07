06/03/20: International Women’s Day Breakfast – Speak Up, Stand Up! | Zonta Club of London

Zonta Club of London invites you to join us for a breakfast session for International Women’s Day on the 6th of March 2020 about finding your own voice and knowing how to use it to get the appreciation you deserve.

We have lined up some extraordinary speakers who have experienced the power of finding their own voice by understanding the value they bring to their organisations, and who have made it their mission to share this with women across the world.

Through engaging talks and workshops, they will be sharing why they think it is so important for women to understand why they are not stepping up to speak and what it is that holds us back; providing us with frameworks and practical tips that we can incorporate in our careers straight away.

In line with this year’s International Women’s Days’ campaign theme #EachforEqual, an equal world is an enabled world, we focus on the notion that we can all actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements.

Talks on:

Closing the Gender Say Gap® – Claire Mason

Women now outnumber men as professional experts, yet the absence of women’s voices, ideas and insights is the elephant in every room, from the newsroom to the conference room. Find out how you can unleash your potential as a thought leader to help close the Gender Say Gap®.

Inside Knowledge – Alison Temperley

Why is the proportion of females in senior leadership roles so low, and what can women do to address this imbalance and achieve the results commensurate with their knowledge, skills, experience and talent? Alison provides practical guidance for women who aspire to achieve their full potential, drawing on her deep experience working for, and consulting in, professional services organisations. She will explore the neuroscience of where the imposter syndrome comes from, and the differences between how men and women talk and think about their successes (and failures). She will also discuss how you can articulate your ambitions and get the desired results from appraisals and promotion.

When: 7:30 – 09:45 on the 6th of March 2020

Where: PwC, 1 Embankment Pl, Charing Cross, London WC2N 6RH

Price: £25

The agenda:

07:30 – Registration and Breakfast

08:00 – Part 1: Speakers

09:00 – Part 2: Workshops

Workshop 1: Understanding the value you bring to the organisation and how you communicate this authentically in day to day interactions

Workshop 2: Speaking up in meetings: learn frameworks and strategies that will help you make an impact and get you the attention you deserve