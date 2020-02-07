06/03/2020: EQUALL Conference | Women in Business

Join us March 6 at etc. venues County Hall, for the 20th Anniversary LBS Women in Business EQUALL conference.

EQUALL is the leading forum in Europe for the next generation of leaders, promoting the exchange of information, ideas and experiences at the forefront of gender equality in the workplace. The agenda promises access to influential individuals and practical steps that will inspire and guide those future leaders and the wider business community to build an equal future, in business and beyond.