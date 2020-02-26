06/03/2020: Freedom4Girls does International Women’s Day!

Freedom4Girls celebrates International Women’s Day with a Games Night Extravaganza!

March is the annual month where we don’t need an excuse to scream about all things women! Our trials, tribulations but also our incredible achievements in spite of this #whoruntheworld

So why not help us do this whilst enjoying the hilarious tones of comedian Katie Tracey, some team games, a variety of performers and hearing more about how you can support Freedom4Girls’ continued work in the fight against period poverty?!

Join us any time after 6.30pm for our annual International Women’s Day event, at the Marquis Cornwallis!

Tickets payable on the door, (£10 per person, payable on the door, and team sizes under 6 please).

If you’d like to enter a team or showcase your work on one of our stalls, please email [email protected]