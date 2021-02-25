06/03/2021: International Women’s Day of the North celebration show

We cannot have our #walkforwomen this year however our Manchester City Council IWD Steering Group are working towards a live stream from noon on 6 March 2021 via the councils Facebook page.

To continue the celebration, the event students, many from last year’s event, will manage the ‘International Women’s Day of the North Celebration Show’ airing live on Saturday 6 March at 1pm.

We will have:

Poetry from Shirley May, Honorary Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and Director of Young Identity

Music from Emma Mould, Songwriter / Activist, Rachel McFarlane vocal artists and Access Creative College vocal artist students

Performance – Woman on Fire about Suffragette Edith Rigby by Claire Moore, Certain Curtain Theatre Company

SoapboxSisters discussion from Claire-Marie Boggiano Aba Graham Laura Hepburn Eve Holt

Messages from the Lord Mayor of Liverpool Cllr Anna Rothery

Manchester Women’s Aid Director Elaine De Fries plus Heather Waters who will share the #RoseReview report update.

