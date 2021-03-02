0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
02/03/2021
,

06/03/21-07/03/21: Refuge Fest

Home > International Women's Day > International Women's Day Events > 06/03/21-07/03/21: Refuge Fest

Refuge Fest event

Inspirational women are coming together to mark International Women’s Day (8th March) in this empowering weekender, raising vital funds for Refuge. 

Celebrity Refuge Ambassadors join industry leaders and passionate supporters, all of whom are sharing their skills, time, wisdom and insight about, and for, women.  

Refuge Fest celebrates women’s achievements, power and potential. Money raised from this event will help empower women in desperate need to escape domestic abuse.

Click for full line up of virtual talks and workshops.

Ticket types:

VIP Access

£25 a ticket

  • Virtual goody bag packed with discounts and surprises. 
  • Post-event access for 30 days so you won’t miss a single session. 
  • £25 – which could help provide emotional and practical support to women and children affected by domestic abuse. 

Standard Access                     

£15 a ticket

  • Watch one session at a time. 
  • £15 – which could give a child toys, books and games to help make their stay in a refuge better.

Early bird £10 standard ticket 

500 available, first come first served 

BOOK NOW

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online. 

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars. 

Related Posts

02/03/2021

International Women’s Day: Join us and help The Girls’ Network save the Class of 2021

, ,
Rosenblatt IWD webinar featured
02/03/2021

04/03/2021: #ChooseToChallenge issues adversely affecting Women in the Workplace | Rosenblatt

,
NYT Network, International Women's Day, Show & Tell Evening featured
02/03/2021

11/03/2021: NYT Network: International Women’s Day 2021 – Show & Tell Evening!

,
Funny Women Around the World featured
02/03/2021

06/03/2021: Funny Women Around the World

,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X