06/03/21-07/03/21: Refuge Fest

Inspirational women are coming together to mark International Women’s Day (8th March) in this empowering weekender, raising vital funds for Refuge.

Celebrity Refuge Ambassadors join industry leaders and passionate supporters, all of whom are sharing their skills, time, wisdom and insight about, and for, women.

Refuge Fest celebrates women’s achievements, power and potential. Money raised from this event will help empower women in desperate need to escape domestic abuse.

Ticket types:

VIP Access

£25 a ticket

Virtual goody bag packed with discounts and surprises.

Post-event access for 30 days so you won’t miss a single session.

£25 – which could help provide emotional and practical support to women and children affected by domestic abuse.

Standard Access

£15 a ticket

Watch one session at a time.

£15 – which could give a child toys, books and games to help make their stay in a refuge better.

Early bird £10 standard ticket

500 available, first come first served

