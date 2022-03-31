06/04/2022: Join us LIVE: Vanessa Vallely OBE in conversation with Vicky Pryce

Vicky Pryce is Chief Economic Adviser and a board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR). She was previously Director General for Economics at the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) and Joint Head of the UK Government Economic Service. Before that she was Partner at the accounting and consulting firm KPMG after senior economic positions in banking and the oil sector. She holds a number of academic posts and is a Fellow and Council member of the UK Academy for Social Sciences, a Fellow of the Society of Professional Economists and a Companion of the British Academy of Management. She is co-founder of GoodCorporation, a company set up to advise on corporate social responsibly, a patron of the charities Pro Bono Economics and Working Chance; a member of the Advisory Board of the central banking think-tank OMFIF; on the advisory group of Better Statistics CIC; and a fellow of the Radix Centre for Business, Politics and Society. Her books include: “Why Women Need Quotas”, with Stefan Stern; “Women vs Capitalism”; “Greekonomics: The Euro crisis and Why Politicians Don’t Get It”; “It’s the Economy, Stupid– Economics for Voters”, with Ross and Urwin; “Prisonomics”; and “Redesigning Manufacturing”, with Nielsen and Beverland. She is a Freeman and Liveryman of the City of London and was the first woman Master of the Worshipful Company of Management Consultants, and a member of the Corporation of London’s Members Diversity Working Party.
An urgent call to reform capitalism so that it stops failing women.
Although the #MeToo movement has been hugely important, empowerment of the mind will not achieve full power for women while there remains economic inequality.
Leading economist Vicky Pryce urgently calls for feminists to focus attention on this pressing issue: the pay gap, the glass ceiling, and the obstacles to women working at all. She shows that gender equality is good for business and economies, but the free market is wired to perpetuate inequality; only government intervention can empower women, with proper support and reward for their work.
From the gendered threat of robot labour to the lack of women in economics itself, Women vs Capitalism is a bold and timely look at an uncomfortable truth: we will not achieve equality for women without radical changes to contemporary capitalism.