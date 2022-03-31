06/04/2022: Join us LIVE: Vanessa Vallely OBE in conversation with Vicky Pryce

Women vs Capitalism: Why We Can’t Have It All in a Free Market Economy | Vicky Pryce

An urgent call to reform capitalism so that it stops failing women.

Although the #MeToo movement has been hugely important, empowerment of the mind will not achieve full power for women while there remains economic inequality.

Leading economist Vicky Pryce urgently calls for feminists to focus attention on this pressing issue: the pay gap, the glass ceiling, and the obstacles to women working at all. She shows that gender equality is good for business and economies, but the free market is wired to perpetuate inequality; only government intervention can empower women, with proper support and reward for their work.

From the gendered threat of robot labour to the lack of women in economics itself, Women vs Capitalism is a bold and timely look at an uncomfortable truth: we will not achieve equality for women without radical changes to contemporary capitalism.