06/09/2022: WeAreVirtual: Why do we need ethical leadership? | Karen Liebenguth

About Karen

Karen is an accredited master coach, accredited mindfulness teacher and supervisor, mentor and facilitator.

She set up Green Space Coaching & Mindfulness in 2008 and offers tailored mindfulness and coaching programmes for the workplace to foster personal and professional development as well as mental health and wellbeing.

Karen has trained with the eco-leadership institute and has a special interest in helping leaders and their organisations to develop eco-leadership practice to co-create the ‘good society’.

She is a member of the Eco-leadership Institute, the International Authority for Professional Coaching & Mentoring and the British Association for Mindfulness Based Approaches (BAMBA).

She has worked with clients such as: University of London, Kew Gardens, Deloitte, Weber Shandwick, McMillan Education, Chobham Academy, Ascend Global Media, United for Global Mental Health, The Royal Town Planning Institute, Unison Union, Trades Union Congress, and others.