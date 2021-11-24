06/12/2021: VAWG Empower Hour | Women’s Equality Party Sheffield

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day.

It has never been more important that this year, which has seen the case of Sarah Everard, an alarming rise in domestic violence through lockdown, and the deaths of countless other women at the hands of men.

As part of 16 Days 2021, we will be holding an Empower Hour of collective activism. We will gather together to take action to a tackle a key local issue in the field. Participants will be supported in developing messages and sharing them with key decision makers and influencers. This is an online event, so for example we might all email, tweet or write to our councillors, MPs or the head of a service.

By acting jointly and together, sharing similar messages within a short time we can make our voices heard and make a difference.