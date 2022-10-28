0
28/10/2022
06/12/2022: TechWomen100 Awards Ceremony

TechWomen100 | Winners Eventbrite | (2160 × 1080 px) - UBS

WeAreTechWomen are delighted to invite you to our TechWomen100 Award Ceremony!

WeAreTechWomen are thrilled to be holding a prestigious awards celebration for all winners, sponsors and judges on the evening of 06 December 2022 at QEII Centre in London.

Over the course of the celebration, you will have the opportunity to meet and network with other winners, sponsors and judges, enjoy a three-course meal, wine and sparkling reception.

The evening will be facilitated by Julia Streets, CEO, Streets Consulting. Julia Streets is a champion of fintech entrepreneurship, innovation and diversity. In 2007, Julia founded Streets Consulting, the business development, marketing and communications consultancy. She helped launch the Chi-X brand of international alternative stock exchanges, including Chi-X Australia. Since then she and her team have advised a wide range of firms in the world of capital markets, B2B and payments, and offering specialist technology including blockchain, artificial intelligence, cyber and more. Prior to founding Streets Consulting in 2007, Julia was global head of communications at NYSE Technologies, serving on the Executive Committee and European head of marketing and sales development at Instinet.

Please note: this is a ticketed event. Find out more below.

Celebrating our 2019 TechWomen100 winners at the QEII Centre, London
Location

QUEEN ELIZABETH II CENTRE

Situated in the heart of Westminster, the QEII Centre is ideally located to take advantage of everything London has to offer.

The QEII Centre has been hosting conferences and events for over 36 years since it was opened by Her Majesty the Queen on 24th June 1986. Designed by the architects Powell, Moya and partners, the Centre was built to meet the demand for a conference centre with the appropriate facilities to host major international government conferences as well as servicing the needs of commercial event organisers.

From its prime location in the heart of Westminster, the Centre has hosted over 13,000 events since 1986. It continues to attract clients from a diverse range of sectors.

Agenda

19:00 – Guest arrival and champagne reception

19:30 – Guests called to be seated

19:45 – Welcome Speeches

20:10 – Starters

20:30 – Keynote

20:35 – Mains and Dessert

21:30 – Keynote and Individual awards presentations start

22:35 – Entertainment break

22.40 – Awards presentations continued

23:15 – Group photo

23:25 – Closing speeches

23:30 – Carriages

Secure your seat

The 2022 TechWomen100 Award’s Ceremony is a ticketed event. Your ticket includes a drinks reception, 3 course dinner, goody bag, and awards presentation.

Watch our previous highlights

Group photo at our 2019 TechWomen100 Award's Ceremony
TechWomen100 Awards

2022 Winners

WeAreTechWomen, together with Barclays, are proud to announce the 2022 TechWomen100 Awards winners!

The winners list showcases remarkable women within the technology and STEM sector including Johanna Waite, Programme Manager of the multi-award winning TechUP initiative, based at Durham University, which trains women from minority groups into tech careers; Isabel Straw, part time Emergency Doctor in the NHS who also completed a PhD in Artificial Intelligence at University College London (UCL), focusing on evaluating discriminatory biases in medical algorithms; Marie Hemingway, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Speak Out Revolution, a not-for-profit with a mission to cancel the culture of silence on harassment in the workplace; Dayo Akinrinade, who built a social audio app to democratise access to mentorship and create a diverse community centred on knowledge sharing; and Priyanka Gangishetty, Senior Azure Customer Engineer at Microsoft and ambassador for women in STEM.

