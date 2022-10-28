06/12/2022: TechWomen100 Awards Ceremony

WeAreTechWomen are delighted to invite you to our TechWomen100 Award Ceremony!

WeAreTechWomen are thrilled to be holding a prestigious awards celebration for all winners, sponsors and judges on the evening of 06 December 2022 at QEII Centre in London.

Over the course of the celebration, you will have the opportunity to meet and network with other winners, sponsors and judges, enjoy a three-course meal, wine and sparkling reception.

The evening will be facilitated by Julia Streets, CEO, Streets Consulting. Julia Streets is a champion of fintech entrepreneurship, innovation and diversity. In 2007, Julia founded Streets Consulting, the business development, marketing and communications consultancy. She helped launch the Chi-X brand of international alternative stock exchanges, including Chi-X Australia. Since then she and her team have advised a wide range of firms in the world of capital markets, B2B and payments, and offering specialist technology including blockchain, artificial intelligence, cyber and more. Prior to founding Streets Consulting in 2007, Julia was global head of communications at NYSE Technologies, serving on the Executive Committee and European head of marketing and sales development at Instinet.

Please note: this is a ticketed event. Find out more below.