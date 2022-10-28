06/12/2022: TechWomen100 Awards Ceremony

WeAreTechWomen are thrilled to be holding a prestigious awards celebration for all winners, sponsors and judges on the evening of 06 December 2022 at QEII Centre in London.
Over the course of the celebration, you will have the opportunity to meet and network with other winners, sponsors and judges, enjoy a three-course meal, wine and sparkling reception.
The evening will be facilitated by Julia Streets, CEO, Streets Consulting. Julia Streets is a champion of fintech entrepreneurship, innovation and diversity. In 2007, Julia founded Streets Consulting, the business development, marketing and communications consultancy. She helped launch the Chi-X brand of international alternative stock exchanges, including Chi-X Australia. Since then she and her team have advised a wide range of firms in the world of capital markets, B2B and payments, and offering specialist technology including blockchain, artificial intelligence, cyber and more. Prior to founding Streets Consulting in 2007, Julia was global head of communications at NYSE Technologies, serving on the Executive Committee and European head of marketing and sales development at Instinet.
Please note: this is a ticketed event. Find out more below.
19:00 – Guest arrival and champagne reception
19:30 – Guests called to be seated
19:45 – Welcome Speeches
20:10 – Starters
20:30 – Keynote
20:35 – Mains and Dessert
21:30 – Keynote and Individual awards presentations start
22:35 – Entertainment break
22.40 – Awards presentations continued
23:15 – Group photo
23:25 – Closing speeches
23:30 – Carriages
QUEEN ELIZABETH II CENTRE
Situated in the heart of Westminster, the QEII Centre is ideally located to take advantage of everything London has to offer.
The QEII Centre has been hosting conferences and events for over 36 years since it was opened by Her Majesty the Queen on 24th June 1986. Designed by the architects Powell, Moya and partners, the Centre was built to meet the demand for a conference centre with the appropriate facilities to host major international government conferences as well as servicing the needs of commercial event organisers.
From its prime location in the heart of Westminster, the Centre has hosted over 13,000 events since 1986. It continues to attract clients from a diverse range of sectors.