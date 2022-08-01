06/12/2022: WeAreTechWomen’s Level Up Summit

Over the past seven years, WeAreTechWomen’s Women in Tech conference and summit events have helped over 11,000 female technologists upskill and grow their networks.
We are now delighted to introduce our latest offering – the “Level Up” Women in Tech summit bringing together best practices for career progression. The summit will take place at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London on 06 December 2022 for over 400 in-person attendees, as well as through our live stream for thousands of participants.
Just 17 per cent of tech workers in the UK are female, with even fewer in senior leadership – and our recent research with Tech Talent Charter and Ipsos Mori showed that one in five women are thinking of leaving the tech industry! We need to think fast and act innovatively if we are to keep women engaged in the industry and to accelerate their rise to the top. At WeAreTechWomen, we want to ensure that Women in Tech and the UK tech industry are successful today, tomorrow, and long into the future.
The “Level Up” summit will bring together awesome industry speakers, panels, and personal stories to provoke your thinking, answer your questions and share sustainable solutions to help change representation outcomes in the tech industry. Time will be built into every session for lively facilitated table discussions so you and your colleagues can build executable ideas to progress back at the office from what you’ve learned at the summit.
Our Level Up Summit has been designed around and created for:
In-person attendees will have access to an entire exhibition floor where you can:
Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE shares stories from her book “She’s in CTRL”, including how she founded the amazing tech organisation Stemettes, why she believes women need to take back tech, the importance of role models and her top tips for for a successful technology career.
Need help with your LinkedIn profile or social media presence? You can visit our social experts for top tips and advice.
Need a new headshot? You can book to have your new headshot taken by our team of photographers. Limited spaces, booking required.
We will have a number of career coaches on site throughout the day. If you need help with your career choices, you can check in with one of our experts.
Worried about the kids? The summit has an on-site creche to support participating parents (limited spaces apply)! These areas will be open throughout the day.
Visit our sponsors to find out about career opportunities and to learn how they are supporting women in tech within their organisations.
Need help revamping your CV? You can visit our experts for top tips and practical advice.