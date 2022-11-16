06/12/2022: Westminster Conversations: Tackling Sexual and Gender based violence

The Women of Westminster network is pleased to continue its work and conversations on Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) as a part of United Nations 16 days of activism against gender-based violence which runs from the 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to 10 December (Human Rights Day).

As a part of the Westminster Conversations series, we welcome everyone to engage in conversations to tackle the issue of SGBV in our workplace. The expert speakers will be addressing issues such as- survivor centred, trauma informed and intersectional approaches to understanding SGBV in higher education. They will also explore ways of building allyship to challenge gender hierarchies and structures of privilege, as well as to think about the role of masculinities.

A safe and inclusive university is the right of every staff and student within the university community. So, this conversation aims to bring together different stakeholders to discuss how we can come together as a community to support survivors and change cultures of patriarchy and violence that often shape higher education. Together we can make change!