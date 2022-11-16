0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
16/11/2022
,

06/12/2022: Westminster Conversations: Tackling Sexual and Gender based violence

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 06/12/2022: Westminster Conversations: Tackling Sexual and Gender based violence

University of Westminster Gender Based Violence event

The Women of Westminster network is pleased to continue its work and conversations on Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) as a part of United Nations 16 days of activism against gender-based violence which runs from the 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to 10 December (Human Rights Day).

As a part of the Westminster Conversations series, we welcome everyone to engage in conversations to tackle the issue of SGBV in our workplace. The expert speakers will be addressing issues such as- survivor centred, trauma informed and intersectional approaches to understanding SGBV in higher education. They will also explore ways of building allyship to challenge gender hierarchies and structures of privilege, as well as to think about the role of masculinities.

A safe and inclusive university is the right of every staff and student within the university community. So, this conversation aims to bring together different stakeholders to discuss how we can come together as a community to support survivors and change cultures of patriarchy and violence that often shape higher education. Together we can make change!

REGISTER HERE

Upcoming Events

10/12/2022: ‘Sisterhead Is Here’ A Play for 16 Days of Activism
16/11/2022
FGM Awareness Newham Hestia FGM Service
01/12/2022: FGM Awareness: 16 Days of Activism Event | Newham Hestia FGM Service
16/11/2022
16 days of activism Sutton Women's Centre event
01/12/2022: 16 Days of Activism Against Violence Against Women and Girls | Sutton Women’s Centre
16/11/2022

Related Posts

16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence featured
25/11/2021

16 Days of Activism: WeAreTheCity stands against gender-based violence

, ,
24/11/2021

10/12/2021: 16 Days – VAWG around the world | Safer Cornwall

16 Days GBV - Young Women, Healthy Relationships and Domestic Abuse | Glasgow East Women's Aid
19/11/2021

30/11/2021: 16 Days GBV – Young Women, Healthy Relationships and Domestic Abuse | Glasgow East Women’s Aid