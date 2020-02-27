07/03/20 - 08/03/20: Womanifest 2020 | Ladies life lounge
27/02/2020
,

07/03/20 – 08/03/20: Womanifest 2020 | Ladies life lounge

Womanifest

Introducing THE empowerment & lifestyle show for women who want more!

Educate – Empower – Inspire – Liberate

Womanifest will have you walk out feeling like a different woman than when you walked in!

Womanifest is for women who want more from life! It’s a festival of all things womanly, female and feminine. It’s no boring conference or exhibition – it’s all about women having fun, learning how to put themselves first, get what they want, surround themselves with other fantastic women and have access to a huge range of learning and expertise that can help them to make changes in their life and feel inspired.

It’s where Ladies Life Lounge brings to life the 7 secrets of turning the notion of ‘pretty’ on it’s head. Jodes & Roxy are on a mission to create a guilt free army of women who define their own version of pretty – not what we look like – but what we want to be known for….. Pretty Strong, Pretty Intelligent, Pretty Healthy…. whatever it is for you! To find out more about the 7 secrets, click HERE

BOOK NOW

