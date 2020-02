In celebration of International Women’s Day, Actively Seeking & N.C Productions and Management have organised a light brunch followed by live entertainment and interviews with women who have overcome adversity in their lives.

Join us for brunch, great conversation and entertainment to celebrate 5 years of this event!

Event details:

Date and Time: Sat, 7 March 2020, 12:30 – 15:30

Location: Plough and Harrow, 419 High Road Leytonstone, London, E11 4JU