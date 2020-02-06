07/03/2020: International Women’s Day Party | Nora & Palvina’s Events

What better way to welcome the arrival of spring then to celebrate women as they are: spontaneous and ever changing, impossible yet lovable.

We are celebrating the International Women’s Day!

Join us for our 3rd party at our beautiful local palace, Charlton House, Greenwich.

We are having live music, so get your dancing shoes out.

Organic seasonal food made by Pavlina and drinks will be available to purchase on the evening.

Our parties are an opportunity to break out from daily routines and put ourselves first by getting together, enjoying food in good company, loosen up and have fun.

Event details:

Date and Time: Sat, 7 March 2020 – 18:30 – 22:30

Location: Charlton House, Charlton Road, London, SE7 8RE

Entry: £10