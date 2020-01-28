07/03/2020: International Women’s Day Women of Westminster Walking Tour

Starting at the Agatha Christie memorial on Cranbourn Street, this walking tour will cover the memorials of Women around the City of Westminster, discussing a range of women, from all backgrounds and times in History.

On this tour we will visit the memorials of women who have contributed to Literature, Nursing, Royal History, Politics, Campaigners, Women in War Time. At each stop your professional and passionate tour guide will explore the significance of each of the women, their struggles and successes. We will also reveal the history of the memorial, the thought behind the designs and location.

After joining our Women of Westminster walking tour we hope our guests will walk away from this tour with the knowledge that among the larger London landmarks are memorials to women who changed London’s history.

Our tours are all about celebrating Women’s achievements in London, so bring your mother, father, brothers, sisters, friends etc. to celebrate with us!

Event details

Location: Agatha Christie memorial, Cranbourn Street, London, WC2H 9JZ

Date & Time: 07/03/2020 2pm-4.30pm