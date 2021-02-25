07/03/21: #March4Women | CARE International UK

This year, despite the pandemic, #March4Women is still marching for gender equality – in a different way. Join us for an online day of action on Sunday 7th March.

We’re going to come together to take over social media on Sunday 7th March with our #StopTellingHalfTheStory selfies. Please join in with all our brilliant supporters and activists, artists and allies as we say #StopTellingHalfTheStory and demand more women in power.

All you will need is a phone and the Instagram app. Getting involved will be fast, fun, and inspirational – putting a smile on your face and the power in your hands! Follow us on Instagram @careintuk and watch this space.

