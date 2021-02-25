0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
25/02/2021
,

07/03/21: #March4Women | CARE International UK

Home > International Women's Day > International Women's Day Events > 07/03/21: #March4Women | CARE International UK

#March4Women, CARE International event#March4Women, CARE International event

This year, despite the pandemic, #March4Women is still marching for gender equality – in a different way. Join us for an online day of action on Sunday 7th March.

We’re going to come together to take over social media on Sunday 7th March with our #StopTellingHalfTheStory selfies. Please join in with all our brilliant supporters and activists, artists and allies as we say #StopTellingHalfTheStory and demand more women in power.

All you will need is a phone and the Instagram app. Getting involved will be fast, fun, and inspirational – putting a smile on your face and the power in your hands! Follow us on Instagram @careintuk and watch this space.

FIND OUT MORE

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online. 

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars. 

Related Posts

Inspiring women
25/02/2021

Why should women only be celebrated one day a year?

,
22/02/2021

08/03/2021: International Women’s Day | Naked Truth Agency

,
WeWork Innovation Series- Equality at work featured
19/02/2021

09/03/2021: WeWork Innovation Series: Equality at work

,
18/02/2021

09/03/2021: International Women’s Day 2021 | Global Institute for Women’s Leadership

,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X