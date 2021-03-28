07/04/2021: How to thrive in a more virtual world | A working from home masterclass from Harriet Minter and Working Girls Network

Virtually every industry is making lasting changes that will open doors to a more flexible working week.

So how do we adjust, thrive and excel in an environment where glitchy daily video conferences are the norm? How do you build a working life that works for you?

Join Working Girls Network x Harriet Minter on Wednesday 7th April from 6.30 pm for a virtual event where they will be discussing a range of WFH related topics – from how to build a network and develop your career virtually, to managing your energy as your work and home life intertwine.

About Working Girls Network:



We’re an open network for professional women who are several years into their careers but don’t feel they’ve made it yet. This is a pivotal stage where women face challenges such as maintaining momentum in their progression, juggling their career with starting a family, transitioning into management roles or considering a change in direction.

Our 500+ members are from diverse fields including advertising, finance, engineering and the public sector. This breadth of industries allows us to gain new perspectives, share ideas and reinforce the essential elements that bond us together.

We’re more than an Instagram page – in this digital age we believe genuine human interactions are key and so we host monthly events that bring our community together. Our events are varied and provide the stimulus and resources to help you get the most out of your career. We feature notable speakers, interactive panel discussions, and practical skills training, and there’s always plenty of time for drinks and chats!

Past speakers include Dame Cilla Snowball, AMV BBDO Group CEO and Chair of the Women’s Business Council, Broadcaster and Journalist Kate Silverton, and Engineer and Entrepreneur Elspeth Finch MBE. We’ve discussed topics from career planning and difficult conversations at work to unconscious bias and parenthood.

