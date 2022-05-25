07/06/2022: O:pen – Pride Month panel and networking

Please join us on Tuesday 7 June 2022 from 6pm for O:pen’s Pride Month event. The event will be hosted by Barnett Waddingham, in their London office.

We’ll be welcoming guests for a panel discussion on ‘LGBT+ Families’, with opportunity to network after. We’ll be joined at the start by a speaker, which will be live-streamed for those who cannot make the event in person. More details will be provided nearer the time.

Places are strictly limited, so please register your interest here.

If you would like to bring friends or colleagues in the pensions industry and/or with an interest in D&I or LGBTQ+ issues in pensions, please get in touch.

If you would like to attend this event virtually, then please email [email protected]