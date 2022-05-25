0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
25/05/2022
,

07/06/2022: O:pen – Pride Month panel and networking

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 07/06/2022: O:pen – Pride Month panel and networking

O-pen – Pride Month panel and networkingLet’s get together in person! We’re hosting a new event for Pride Month, and we’d love to see you there.

Please join us on Tuesday 7 June 2022 from 6pm for O:pen’s Pride Month event. The event will be hosted by Barnett Waddingham, in their London office.

We’ll be welcoming guests for a panel discussion on ‘LGBT+ Families’, with opportunity to network after. We’ll be joined at the start by a speaker, which will be live-streamed for those who cannot make the event in person. More details will be provided nearer the time.

Places are strictly limited, so please register your interest here.

If you would like to bring friends or colleagues in the pensions industry and/or with an interest in D&I or LGBTQ+ issues in pensions, please get in touch.

If you would like to attend this event virtually, then please email [email protected]

BOOK YOUR TICKET

Discover more events

Related Posts

Inclusive LGBT education conference
25/05/2022

01/07/2022: Culturally Competent and Compassionate LGBT+ Inclusive Education | Department of Mental Health and Social Work

,
25/05/2022

12/07/2022: Know Your Pronouns | Mama Shelter

,
Pride month, Celebrating the LGBTQ+ Community
25/05/2022

16/06/2022: BUSINESS: Celebrating the LGBTQ+ Community In and Out of the Workplace | DreamBank

,
25/05/2022

02/07/2022: London Pride Parade | European Pride in Aviation Network (EPAN)

,

Comment on this

X