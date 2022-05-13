0
13/05/2022

07/06/2022: Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE

Be Heard Email Banner

You’re invited to Theory’s New York event series, Be Heard!

Tuesday 7 June
6:30 – 9:00pm
Theory
103-113 Regent Street, London, W1B 4HL

Theory and Flying Colours invite you to Theory’s new Regent Street flagship store to take part in their Be Heard Fireside Chats event.

Join us for drinks, canapes and an in-conversation on female leadership and career development with Kate Stephens, Chief Executive at Smart Works and Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director of WeAreTheCity.

Vanessa Vallely OBEAbout Vanessa

Vanessa is one of the UK’s most well-networked women and has provided keynotes on a variety of career related topics for over 500 companies worldwide. Vanessa is also one of the UK’s most prominent figures in gender equality and often provides guidance and consultancy to both government and corporate organisations who are seeking to attract, develop and retain their female talent. Vanessa was awarded her OBE in June 2018 for her services to women and the economy.

Kate StephensAbout Kate

Kate Stephens is CEO of Smart Works, leading our mission to roll out nationwide and help ever more women into employment. Based in London, Kate runs our HQ operations and oversees our long-established London service, ensuring it remains best-in-class and that we share our learnings across the Smart Works family. Kate combines senior private sector experience with a passion for the entrepreneurial, dynamic and inspirational charity sector, learnt first as Trustee, Vice Chair and then Chair of a leading family charity and now as CEO of Smart Works.

Theory logo

