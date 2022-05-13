07/06/2022: Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE

You’re invited to Theory’s New York event series, Be Heard!

Tuesday 7 June

6:30 – 9:00pm

Theory

103-113 Regent Street, London, W1B 4HL

Theory and Flying Colours invite you to Theory’s new Regent Street flagship store to take part in their Be Heard Fireside Chats event.

Join us for drinks, canapes and an in-conversation on female leadership and career development with Kate Stephens, Chief Executive at Smart Works and Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director of WeAreTheCity.