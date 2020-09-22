07/10/2020: Black History Month: Quiz Night | Oxford Brookes University BAME Staff Network

Let’s see how well you know your Black History. From Black inventions to Black music, it’s time to put your knowledge to the test!

Oxford Brookes University is delighted to be joined by Laure Loutala M’pala (Ladyboss), CEO and founder of AfroShow UK, and Amanda Selormey, Brookes alumna and former ACS president, as they host this one-of-a-kind quiz.

A luxury prize procured by local black businesses worth £200 will be given to our top 3 quizzers!

