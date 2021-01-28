08/02/2021: WeAreVirtual: LGBT+ Ally 101 | Roman Horton

February is LGBT+ History Month in the UK and the perfect time to learn more about how to become an ally to your LGBT+ colleagues, clients and customers.

Our LGBT+ Ally 101 has been designed for people interested in starting their LGBT+ ally journey or for those who would like a refresher on allyship. We’ll cover:



– Current experiences of LGBT+ people at work and in society

– Basics of how to be an – Language and Terminology– Current experiences of LGBT+ people at work and in society– Basics of how to be an LGBT+ ally at work You’ll come away with the knowledge and language to feel more confident as an ally to the LGBT+ community.

About Roman:

Roman Horton is an award-winning Diversity & Inclusion consultant and founder of Spark Inclusion. Before starting Spark, they were the Diversity & Inclusion Business Partner across Europe, Middle East and Africa for global investment bank Citi. They’ve been actively engaged as an expert in LGBT+ inclusion for the BBC, as a speaker at a variety of conferences and at LGBT+ events for companies such as Deloitte, Barclays and Vodafone. Ro has shared their story of identifying as a non-binary young person for events with Stonewall and Diversity Role Models.