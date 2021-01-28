08/02/2021: WeAreVirtual: LGBT+ Ally 101 | Roman Horton

February is LGBT+ History Month in the UK and the perfect time to learn more about how to become an ally to your LGBT+ colleagues, clients and customers.
– Current experiences of LGBT+ people at work and in society
– Basics of how to be an LGBT+ ally at work
You’ll come away with the knowledge and language to feel more confident as an ally to the LGBT+ community.
REGISTER HERE
About Roman:
Roman Horton is an award-winning Diversity & Inclusion consultant and founder of Spark Inclusion. Before starting Spark, they were the Diversity & Inclusion Business Partner across Europe, Middle East and Africa for global investment bank Citi. They’ve been actively engaged as an expert in LGBT+ inclusion for the BBC, as a speaker at a variety of conferences and at LGBT+ events for companies such as Deloitte, Barclays and Vodafone. Ro has shared their story of identifying as a non-binary young person for events with Stonewall and Diversity Role Models.
Watch and learn in your own time from our previously live recorded virtual events. New recordings available weekly. Discover our webinar playbacks here.