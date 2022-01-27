0
27/01/2022

08/02/2022: Panel Discussion: Take your seat at the table | The Women’s Chapter

08/02/2022: Panel Discussion: Take your seat at the table | The Women's Chapter

Women's Chapter Panel DiscussionPlease join The Women’s Chapter for this very special panel discussion, when we will talk to five women in business about being seen, heard and taking your seat at the table, regardless of your career stage. 

This event is for both professionals and entrepreneurs looking for inspiration and practical guidance on getting ahead in the world of work.

During this in-depth panel discussion we will be talking to senior women at Investec Wealth & Investment about their respective professional journeys and the thoughts they have on how to build confidence, resilience and navigate challenges. We will also delve into insights around women and money, sustainability, belonging and inclusion.

Meet our speakers:

Stacey Parrinder-Johnson, Chief Investment Officer, Investec Wealth & Investment in the UK.

Catherine Kirchmann, Head of Investec’s Private Office service.

Elissa Bayer, Senior Investment Director and one of the first women on the London Stock Exchange floor.

Zandi Nkhata who drives belonging, inclusion and diversity within Investec.

Hannah Goody, Senior Investment Director and Wealth Planner for Investec.

This virtual, hour-long event will be an opportunity to hear from these professional women about how they have dealt with challenge along their career paths, with plenty of actionable information for women in all spheres of work.

Event details:

Date: Tuesday 8 February 2022
Time: 11am, UK Time

REGISTER FOR FREE
