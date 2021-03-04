0
04/03/2021
, ,

08/03/2021: Coffee, Chat & Celebrate International Women’s Day | Faith Ruto & Priya Brown

International Women's Day, Faith Ruto event.

This year we #choosetochallenge the biases holding women back in life and work. Let’s celebrate together.

International Coach and Speaker, Faith Ruto, and Marketing Consultant, Priya Brown, invite you to come together over your morning coffee break to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day.

This year we #choosetochallenge the biases holding women back in life and work; we are celebrating women across the globe and their successes; and here in the UK, we will be celebrating the start of the return to ‘normal’ life as children return to school and working parent’s will be able to breathe a sigh of relief that they made it through a winter of home-school!

Agenda:

  • Welcome and Why IWD – Faith
  • Panel Discussion – All (Esi, Priya, Faith)
  • Open Discussions/ Q&A – Attendees

