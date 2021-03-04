08/03/2021: Coffee, Chat & Celebrate International Women’s Day | Faith Ruto & Priya Brown

International Coach and Speaker, Faith Ruto, and Marketing Consultant, Priya Brown, invite you to come together over your morning coffee break to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day.

This year we #choosetochallenge the biases holding women back in life and work; we are celebrating women across the globe and their successes; and here in the UK, we will be celebrating the start of the return to ‘normal’ life as children return to school and working parent’s will be able to breathe a sigh of relief that they made it through a winter of home-school!

Agenda:

Welcome and Why IWD – Faith

Panel Discussion – All (Esi, Priya, Faith)

Open Discussions/ Q&A – Attendees

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.