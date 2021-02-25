08/03/2021: Debate Mate x Now Pensions x UN Women: Is the Future Female?

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2021, Debate Mate is partnering with UN Women and Now Pensions to deliver a Show Debate ‘Is the Future Female.’

We will be joined by some of our fantastic Debate Mate students and speakers, alongside Claire Barnett, Executive Director of UN Women UK.

This debate will focus on the achievements of female leadership over the past year during the Covid-19 pandemic and explore how we can empower young women and girls to #ChooseToChallenge, calling out gender bias and inequality. How can we choose to seek out and celebrate women’s achievements? How can we ensure that we can work together to achieve this? What does the future of leadership look like?

