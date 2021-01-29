0
29/01/2021
,

08/03/2021: GS Women’s Special | Generation Success

Home > International Women's Day > International Women's Day Events > 08/03/2021: GS Women’s Special | Generation Success

Generation Success, International Women's Day special

In celebration of International Women’s day, we are proud to present a panel of some of the UK’s most successful female business leaders to share their career stories.

This interactive live webinar, will involve inspiring talks from our female business leaders. They will share how they managed to get to the successful position they are now and guide you through how they tackled any barriers within the workforce.

Through our event you will:

• hear from a panel of leading businesswoman figures

• discover their secrets to success

• be inspired by the accomplishments by today’s leading leaders

• learn techniques that you can incorporate into your life, career and business

• have an opportunity to ask questions and engage with our speakers

Our guarantee:

• Direct access to leading figures

• Top and secret tips about career progression

• Diversity of audience

• Speakers who are inspiring and want to inspire other people

• A casual, welcoming atmosphere

• Opportunity to sign up to our mentoring program

Agenda (Preliminary)

6.00 – 7.00 pm – Opening Remarks & Panel Session: Female professionals operating within various industries, will be sharing their success stories, insights and tips!

7.00 – 8.00 pm – Meet Our Leaders: Attendees will be able to speak with our speakers & other female role models

BOOK NOW

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online. 

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars. 

