08/03/2021: GS Women’s Special | Generation Success

In celebration of International Women’s day, we are proud to present a panel of some of the UK’s most successful female business leaders to share their career stories.

This interactive live webinar, will involve inspiring talks from our female business leaders. They will share how they managed to get to the successful position they are now and guide you through how they tackled any barriers within the workforce.

Through our event you will:

• hear from a panel of leading businesswoman figures

• discover their secrets to success

• be inspired by the accomplishments by today’s leading leaders

• learn techniques that you can incorporate into your life, career and business

• have an opportunity to ask questions and engage with our speakers

Our guarantee:

• Direct access to leading figures

• Top and secret tips about career progression

• Diversity of audience

• Speakers who are inspiring and want to inspire other people

• A casual, welcoming atmosphere

• Opportunity to sign up to our mentoring program