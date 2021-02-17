0
17/02/2021

08/03/2021: International Women’s Day 2021 | Scottish Women’s Convention

International Women's Day, Scottish Women's Convention event

The Annual SWC International Women’s Day celebrations, held in the Scottish Parliament, are always a highlight in our calendar. However, we’re doing things a little differently this time around…

This International Women’s Day we’re going digital. Whilst we can’t bring women together in our usual way, this gives us the opportunity to have more attendees than ever before!

This online interactive event will take place on International Women’s Day, Monday 8th March 2021, from 6pm – 8pm and will be chaired by Linda Fabiani MSP, Deputy Presiding Officer.

Attendees will hear from a range of contributors and key speakers who will discuss their experiences over the past year and their hopes for what a post-COVID Scotland will look like for women. This will be followed by an interactive question and answer session.

Stay tuned for announcements in the coming weeks as to our extra special speakers!

To commemorate the tireless and heroic efforts of our key workers over the past months, our chosen theme is “Celebrating Women in Scotland”. We want to highlight the amazing work done by women in all walks of life during this pandemic.

If you would like to nominate an amazing woman then please send us an email at [email protected] We will showcase these women in the run up to the event and on the evening.

