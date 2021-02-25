08/03/2021: International Women’s Day 2021: Women Leading the Way | Fawcett Society

This International Women’s Day we are celebrating the leadership and power women have achieved across the world.

This year we have seen more women elected to office – from Kamala Harris being inaugurated as the first woman Vice President of the United States to Christina McAnea being elected the first woman General Secretary of Unison. Barriers are being taken down every day. And we are going to help each other cross them more and more.

Join us on Monday 8 March at 5pm to hear from an amazing line up of powerful women who are leading the way in politics, business, activism and journalism. This will be a fantastic opportunity to hear from and celebrate the achievements of women in power and for them to share their journeys to leadership.

