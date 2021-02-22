0
08/03/2021: International Women’s Day | Naked Truth Agency

Home > International Women's Day > International Women's Day Events > 08/03/2021: International Women’s Day | Naked Truth Agency

Naked Truth International Women's Day event

Naked Truth Presents: International Women’s Day 2021.

On 8 March we dive into the themes ‘Know your worth’, ‘Use your voice’, and ‘Shine your light’ with 6 phenomenal speakers.

Through this event, we #ChooseToChallenge the complexities and inequalities faced by women from diverse groups. Join us as we empower and inspire each other and start to change the narrative for future generations.

BOOK NOW

