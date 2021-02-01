08/03/2021: International Women’s Day Webinar | Employers Network for Equality & Inclusion

International Women’s day is a Global event to celebrate Women’s achievements, raises awareness against bias and takes action for equality.

This webinar will follow this year’s theme of #ChooseToChallenge and will cover topics that will allow you and your organisation challenge and call out gender bias, discrimination and stereotypes in order to create more inclusive working environments.

Learning Objectives:

How to challenge gender bias, discrimination and stereotypes in the workplace

Raise awareness of Women’s challenges in the workplace

How to work towards equal and inclusive workplaces

Who Should Attend?

HR Specialists/Managers, Diversity Practitioners, Managers, Employee Resource members and their sponsors

