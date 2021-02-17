0
17/02/2021
,

08/03/2021: International Women’s Day with Peakon – How we’re choosing to challenge

Peakon IWD event

Join us and our panel of experts for an engaging hour to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD), where we will share interesting insights from our data on diversity, equity and inclusion, and discuss this year’s IWD theme of “Choose To Challenge.”

We’ll be joined by industry leaders across the world, who will be adding their insights and answering your hard-hitting questions!

