08/03/2021: SheSays Brighton – International Women’s Day 2021 | Rifa Thorpe-Tracey

SheSays Brighton for International Women’s Day 2021 and Spring Forward Festival

All are welcome at this virtual SheSays evening of online talks with three fantastic speakers, talking about their extraordinary journeys in the digital world and celebrating International Women’s Day.

Our speakers are:

the wonderful Rachel McConnell, a content designer, strategist and consultant who’s used to building and leading content teams. She’s worked with brands such as Deliveroo, M&S, John Lewis and Virgin Holidays and also trains UX professionals in UX writing. She’s currently content strategist at BT and was the content strategy lead for Clearleft. Rachel is the author of ‘Why You Need A Content Team’. Follow @Minette_78

We’re excited to hear from Johana Riquier, business strategist at Unity. She’s a prominent advocate for the widespread use of Unity Technologies, promoting minorities in the gaming space and works to bring awareness of the African and Middle-Eastern gaming industry. Follow @jo_riquier

A warm welcome to Michelle Steele, lead software engineer with 25 years of experience, currently at Brighton tech company Avalara. She coaches at Codebar, is a STEM Ambassador and is the Head of Volunteer Coordinating at Trans Pride Brighton. Michelle is also the drummer in indie band Slum of Legs @octoberclub

can’t wait to see you there

Love from Rifa and the SheSays Brighton team

This event is part of Spring Forward Festival and open to all backgrounds, ages and genders. Trans and non-binary people are very welcome at all our events.

