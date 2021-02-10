08/03/2021: The Big Challenges for a Better Future | Chartered Management Institute

CMI invites you to celebrate International Women’s Day with us this year as we ‘choose to challenge’ the way things currently work to create a better future.

Hear from top leaders on how it feels to be in their position and what they believe employers must do to support women impacted by this marathon crisis. Our panel, featuring Ann Francke OBE, Chief Executive of the Chartered Management Institute, will discuss how it will require a collective effort to overcome the challenges we face as a result of the pandemic.

To achieve CMI’s vision of better led and managed organisations, gender balance and diversity is required throughout management and leadership. The crisis has brought into sharp focus the challenge of ensuring women progress in their careers to higher-paid managerial roles and leadership positions. By closely following the money through pay gap reporting and ensuring organisations commit to action plans, we can collaborate with courage to challenge the way things stand.

Samantha Allen MBA CMgr CCMI, Chief Executive, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, will inspire the #EverydayCourage we all need to achieve an equal future. As co-chair of the Health & Care Women Leaders Network, Samantha will pay tribute to the courage being demonstrated by women in health and care during these extraordinary times, and outline what she has learned from their own innovative International Women’s Day celebration.

We will very shortly be announcing the other inspiring panellists to join Ann and Samantha. If you are not yet part of our community please sign up here to receive these updates and other key insights for managers and leaders.

The panel session will be followed by virtual networking through an innovative platform, where you will be able to connect in a supportive environment with other professionals to share your own experiences and how you will be challenging the way things stand.

