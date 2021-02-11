08/03/2021: WoConnect: IWD 2021 – Won’t be the Last | The Women’s Organisation

0
We invite you to hear from our panel and find out how women can be inspired and encouraged to go for opportunities

“I may be the first, but won’t be the last” – Vice President Kamala Harris

History is full of female pioneers who have pushed boundaries to represent women in a sometimes-all-male dominated field. Women have fought for our rights to vote and taken major strides in sports, science, politics, and medicine – just to name a few!

This International Women’s Day, The Women’s Organisation is asking:

How can we encourage more women to follow their path and become leaders in their own right? And how can we then create culture and structure that ensures they won’t be the last?

We invite you to hear from our panel and find out how women can be inspired and encouraged to go for opportunities – whether this is in the community or the boardroom.

We may be the first in some cases, but we won’t be the last!

