08/03/2022: Generation Success Women’s Special #EmpowHER

In celebration of International Women’s day on 8th March, we are proud to bring you an inspirational, empowering panel of some of the UK’s most successful female business leaders.

This interactive, fun, and engaging session will involve insightful and powerful talks and mentoring from our women leaders! They will share with us their career journey, the highs and lows they have experienced in order to get to where they are now. Our panel will also share with us barriers they have faced as women in the workforce, and their success stories of overcoming those barriers!

Through our event you will gain:

● One to one or group mentoring at the event, with established female business leaders

● Access to apply to our Tribe Success Program

● Techniques that you can incorporate into your life, career, and business

● Have an opportunity to ask questions and engage with our speakers

Our guarantee:

● To give you direct access to leading figures

● To provide you with top secret tips in regard to career progression

● A diverse panel and audience

● A supportive and safe atmosphere

● An opportunity to sign up to our unique mentoring program