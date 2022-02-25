08/03/2022: Who Cares? Campaign Launch | BITC

Why do we need to transform the way we think about combining paid work with caring responsibilities?

Join CEO of Thames Water, Sarah Bentley, and Business in the Community (BITC) for the launch of our Who Cares? campaign this International Women’s Day.

Audience: This event is open to non-members and members of BITC. It is recommended for c-suite/senior leaders, diversity and inclusion managers/practitioners and senior managers.

Event details

Just under half of employees care for children, relatives or those with additional needs*, but how this care is distributed is a long-standing driver of inequality at work, with women and those from Black, Asian, Mixed Race and other ethnically diverse backgrounds the most affected*.

58% of women and 50% of employees from an ethnically diverse background, who have caring responsibilities, have not applied for a new job or promotion due to fears over managing their role as a carer*? A fifth of women (and 1 in 10 men) have left a job for the same reason.*

With businesses looking to rebuild and recover, and greater employee attrition than ever before, making sure all can care has become imperative for both equality and business bottom lines.

This event will:

reveal ground breaking research by Ipsos Mori into what people want and need from their employers to help balance work and care

offer recommendations from experts and business about how to address this problem, including Sarah Bentley, CEO of Thames Water and one of only eight FTSE100 female CEOs

Provide real-life insight as to why this is important and where current policies are failing.

Our industry leading speakers include:

Sarah Bentley , CEO of Thames Water and Gender Equality Leadership Team Chair at Business in the Community.

, CEO of Thames Water and Gender Equality Leadership Team Chair at Business in the Community. Daniel Cameron , Research Director at Ipsos Mori.

, Research Director at Ipsos Mori. Charlotte Woodworth, Gender Equality Campaign Director at Business in the Community.

The Who Cares? campaign is sponsored by a range of BITC members including Deloitte, Direct Line Group, Santander and Thames Water.