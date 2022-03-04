0
04/03/2022
08/03/2022: Why breaking the gender bias is the key to unlocking what you truly desire! | Jodie Salt

In this masterclass, I’ll be sharing the true cost of gender bias and its impact:

  • How the invisible bias affects all of our behaviour and how to raise our levels of self-awareness
  • The actions we can all take to break the bias
  • How to connect with your true identity, know what you want AND go out and make it happen!
