04/03/2022
Ellie O'Connor
International Women's Day Events
Recommended Events
08/03/2022: Why breaking the gender bias is the key to unlocking what you truly desire! | Jodie Salt
In this masterclass, I’ll be sharing the true cost of gender bias and its impact:
How the invisible bias affects all of our behaviour
and how to raise our levels of self-awareness
The
actions we can all take to break the bias
How to connect with your true identity,
know what you want AND go out and make it happen!
