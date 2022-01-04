08/03/22-10/03/22: International Women’s Day Virtual Summit | Women’s Chamber of Commerce

Let’s celebrate together. Named “Most Inspirational” by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the 6th Annual International Women’s Virtual Summit is back and going global. Meet, interact and network with a powerful cohort of leaders, entrepreneurs and influencers coming together to support a gender-balanced world. ALL, INCLUDING MEN, ARE WELCOME and encouraged to participate.

​​On March 8-10, 2022, the Women’s Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Atlanta, Technology Association of Georgia, Consulate Generals of Canada, Mexico, Germany, Belgium, Israel and the Netherlands, will host solutions-focused workshops, followed by question/answer sessions and networking.

Featuring dynamic speakers, B2B and networking opportunities, the event is aimed at supporting the advancement of gender equality and the power of women. Need tips on building smart, innovating for change and striving for balance? Join us!