08/04/2021: WeAreVirtual: Maximising your employment prospects | Amanda Hargreaves & Tom Senchukov

In this session, we will provide advice and guidance to people looking for employment. We will provide CV advice, including how a CV should be set out, what to include and what not to include.

We will provide interview advice, detailing what employers often ask and look for and giving tips to ensure you give a good impression. We will also have a section on your personal LinkedIn page, and how you can use the platform to network and to make sure you’re seen by employers.

About Amanda:

An experienced recruiter, with over 20 years experience recruiting for clients as well as hiring into her own teams.

Amanda currently heads up our Health Tech Division and focusses on finding work for contract IT staff within the UK.

About Tom:

Tom is the lead contact for permanent positions within HealthTech. He works with a range of well-funded start-ups and established companies across the UK and the United States. His background is hiring within the technology sector and he has helped many European businesses scale up their engineering, sales and support teams, whilst simultaneously promoting staff diversity. Tom is passionate in ensuring candidates secure their next ideal position and believes trust and transparency is key throughout the recruitment process.

