08/07/2021: Women in Finance Summit 2021

As part of its well-established portfolio of high-level diversity events, many of which have enjoyed government support, City & Financial Global is delighted to be organising the 5th edition of the Annual Women in Finance Summit, which is being held in partnership with Women in Banking and Finance and 20-First, on the 8th of July 2021.

This high-profile forum builds on the success of the previous four editions of the Women in Finance conference and the other four diversity portfolio events that City & Financial Global and its partners have held in the past.

What will be discussed this year?

Gender balance: An ever-greater business imperative for the City. Women in Finance Charter

Women leading in challenging times. Building Back Better = Building Back Balanced. What is next for the global economy and why is female leadership key to the UN’s Sustainable Goals?

The impact of Brexit, COVID-19 & remote working on women, couples and companies. How these developments have “de-gendered” flexible working. How far and how fast has the financial services industry been progressing on gender equality in the last year? Successfully managing your gender pay gap reporting as the effects if the pandemic continue

Collecting reliable data to set clear race and gender diversity targets. How to successfully manage your gender pay gap reporting as the effects of the pandemic continue. Where are we with ethnic pay gap reporting and which challenges are ethnically diverse leaders facing while making their way up to senior roles?

Celebrating success and sharing the story – female leadership in professional services

The antidote to diversity and inclusion fatigue – join us for a thought-provoking discussion with prominent business leaders following the release of the first-year report published as part of WIBF’s (Women in Banking and Finance) Accelerating Change Together Research Programme. In this panel, we will explore the challenges in realising diversity and inclusion goals, the report’s broader findings and practical interventions that can be implemented within existing initiatives to better facilitate meaningful change

CEOs who ‘get’ gender balance – and deliver it. How do we improve balance at the board level and how do we leverage the balance that has been built? Longevity, women & ageism: what can we do about the fact that women’s careers peak from the age of 50s onwards and most FS institutions have relatively young boards?

“Are we still sending our daughters into companies designed for our dads?” Developing the careers of future leaders post-Brexit and in the time of social change – which new skills do we need to make those changes? Ensuring a balanced pipeline of tomorrow’s talent

Speakers include:

John Glen MP, Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister, EST Diary, HMT

Catherine McGuinness, Chair of the UK Government Diversity Taskforce, Chair of the Policy & Resources Committee at the City of London Corporation

Ann Cairns, Executive Vice Chair, Mastercard, Global Chair, 30% Club

Sherry Madera, Chair, Future of Sustainable Data Alliance and Chief Industry & Government Affairs Officer, Refinitiv

Patricia Cobian, Chief Financial Officer, Virgin Media, O2

Sandra Finley, President & CEO, League of Black Women

Richard Iferenta, Vice Chair, KPMG and Chair, Race Equality Leadership Team, Business in the Community

Kate Phillips, Chief Operating Officer, Financial Crime, NatWest Group

Marie-Anne Haegeman, Board Member and Chief Risk Officer, Euroclear Bank

Katrien Goossens, Diversity & Inclusion Lead BeNeLux, ING

Liz Hughes, Director of Thought Leadership at WIBF and, Director of WIBF’s ACT Research Programme

Grace Lordan, Academic Researcher for the WIBF ACT Research Programme, Associate Professor Science at the London School of Economics and Political Science, Founding Director of the Inclusion Initiative

Ronan Dunne, Executive VP & Group CEO, Verizon Consumer Group

Tiger Tyagarajan, CEO, Genpact

Claire Godding, Senior Expert at FEBELFIN for Diversity, Inclusion & Societal Needs and Women in Finance BE

Virtual platform

Our virtual platform will enable the summit to run in the same way that a physical event would. You can watch live keynote addresses and panel discussions on the main stage, visit sponsor booths in the exhibition room, and network with other delegates and speakers using the 1-to-1 live video meeting tool. Sessions will also be available on demand to all participating delegates after the event.

