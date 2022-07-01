08/07/2022: Startup Founder Workshop: Get Investor-Ready | Ethical Equity & Streets Consulting

Are you ready for pre-seed or seed funding and need a safe environment to practice your pitch? Or perhaps you are mid-funding but need some ‘polish’ and insight into what investors are looking for?

If so, this one-day workshop is designed for you. Hone your story and confidently craft your pitch, culminating in filming a short piece-to-camera video you can use to list on investment platforms. We’ll cover:

What investors are saying – and the indicators of success they are laser-focused on

How to make your story shine by following a narrative arc, whether you have three minutes or three hours to pitch

Answering questions, and overcoming common objections and challenges

How to confidently deliver a compelling pitch, with plenty of time for presentation practice and expert feedback

At the end of the day, we will film your pitch, creating a short branded video you can use as a marketing asset or to list on investment platforms like Ethical Equity

The workshop will be delivered by Streets Consulting, an international consultancy that mentors Accenture’s FinTech Innovation Lab, the Investment Association’s “Engine” programme and has been called on to support various innovation labs and and VC initiatives. Streets consultants know what investors are looking for, as well as coming from entrepreneurial backgrounds themselves.

We’re delighted to be hosted by Origin Workspace.

Places are extremely limited and demand is high, so register to secure your space as soon as possible.