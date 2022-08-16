08/09/22: PA Life Summit

The PA Life Summit is specifically designed for senior PAs who want to find solution providers and discover innovative opportunities to help respond to the daily challenges of their professional lives.

This event is a small, niche event unlike other large, busy exhibitions and conferences.

Experience a day of private meetings with corporate suppliers of venues, corporate gifting, hospitality and travel managers.

Enjoy a bespoke itinerary of pre-arranged meetings with industry suppliers who match your requirements

Meet with service providers from the comfort of your own Delegate Booth

Attend a series of insightful seminars led by industry experts

Networking throughout with fellow PAs and EAs who share your challenges

Lunch and refreshments included