08/09/22: PA Life Summit

You have 0 items in your cart
This event is a small, niche event unlike other large, busy exhibitions and conferences.
Experience a day of private meetings with corporate suppliers of venues, corporate gifting, hospitality and travel managers.
Enjoy a bespoke itinerary of pre-arranged meetings with industry suppliers who match your requirements
Meet with service providers from the comfort of your own Delegate Booth
Attend a series of insightful seminars led by industry experts
Networking throughout with fellow PAs and EAs who share your challenges
Lunch and refreshments included