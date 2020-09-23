08/10/2020: Black Female Entrepreneurs – Past and Present | Start-ups in London Libraries (SiLL)

This Black History Month, we want to highlight the achievements of black female entrepreneurs across Africa and the African Diaspora, discuss their motivations for creating their products or services, and explore the impact this has made.

At this event, one inspiring entrepreneur (details to be announced) will be sharing their journey to becoming a business owner, and her experience as a black woman in business. For anyone thinking about setting up their own business, this event aims to provide motivation, inspiration and valuable lessons.

During the event attendees will have the opportunity to interact with one another, ask questions and share their experiences and knowledge in a supportive and collaborative environment.

This event is open to all people who are keen to embrace and celebrate Black history and learn about some the achievements of individuals they may not be familiar with.

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.