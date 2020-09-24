08/10/2020: How to set up a Black network at work | Blueprinted

Tobi Ruth is an International Communications Manager at Snap – parent company of Snapchat – where she is responsible for the communications strategy of partnerships outside of the US, including Europe, the Middle East and APAC regions. She also specialises in crisis management and policy communications. Prior to Snap, she worked at a STEM agency where she worked on a wide range of tech (apps, hardware, software, manufacturers), helped launch a number of startups, and worked with VC and investment companies. She was recognised in PR Week’s annual 30 under 30 list in 2019, highlighting outstanding talent in the industry.

