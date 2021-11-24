08/12/2021: Let’s Talk Sis: Black Women’s Leadership Journeys: Thriving Not Surviving | FORWARD

FORWARD, Diasporic Development and the African Diaspora Women’s Network are inviting you to our second global conversation during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV). We will be discussing young black women leaders’ journeys toward leadership and the strategies they have used to, not just survive, but thrive in tackling GBV and other forms of social injustice and systemic issues.

This event will:

Feature guest speakers from the UK and Africa who will share their insights and learning on how young black women can develop their leadership capabilities and thrive as change-makers.

Provide networking spaces to meet and discuss learning, opportunities, challenges and solutions to becoming effective leaders within different sectors.

Discuss collective empowerment and self-care in building resilient leaders.

These conversations will especially benefit women, particularly young Black women.

FORWARD is an African women-led organisation working to end multiple forms of violence against women and girls. From female genital mutilation and child marriage to domestic and sexual violence, we tackle abuse, discrimination and vulnerability – enabling African women and girls to have the dignity, health and equality they deserve.

Diasporic Development is a platform for Black professionals interested in or working in the charity and international development sector. Founded by five Black women, Diasporic Development is an organic community with a desire to bridge the gap between the sector, recognising the crucial role the Black diaspora should play in shaping international development and charity in the UK.

ADWN is an African women-led collective of individuals and organisations working to increase visibility of diaspora African women in policy spaces and conversations on gender equality, migration and international development.

This event provides a space to share and discuss ideas and experiences in a completely safe space.