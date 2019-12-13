09/01/20: Navigating Your Career for High Powered Women | Dai

How do we as women create equal opportunities for equal pay for ourselves and navigate to the top with the least amount of zigzagging?

How do we steer through a major life transition, reinvent yourselves, evolve from a plateau in some facet of our life, or find more meaning in life? When and how to get out we feel stuck, and how do we face our fears and take the leap of faith?

We’re thrilled to welcome Lynn Blades, elite leadership coach who specialises in helping power women reach the top, for an impactful career-focused workshop. This interactive 45-minute workshop will begin promptly at 6:30pm followed by Q&A, shopping with Dai’s performance wear collection, and drinks. The £10 admission fee is fully redeemable on any in-store purchase on the evening.

About Lynn Blades

Lynn Blades is a Marshall Goldsmith elite leadership coach and 90% of her clients are high powered women or women on their way to the top. Lynn works with a cross section of C-suite executives (EY, KPMG, PayPal, Nike), media executives & personalities (BBC, Universal, Disney, Sony, Askonas Holt), marketing execs to executives in transition. All of these people share a common bond: the desire to accomplish the professional and personal goals they set for themselves. A graduate of the prestigious Ivy League University Dartmouth College, Lynn spent 15 years as an Emmy award-winning TV journalist, working with politicians, movie stars and the everyman, covering both world news and celebrity stories for CNN, CBS, CNBC, Showtime Networks and E! Entertainment Television.

About Dai and Performance Space

Dai is performance wear for women who mean business, combining smart, technical fabrics with elegant tailoring and minimal, functional design. Beyond products, we are committed to positive social impact for that empowers women. Performance Space is our global pop-up concept series to explore the performance and sustainability behind the brand and to find your perfect fit with our expert stylists. In addition to exploring our latest collection, we’ll have events throughout the month aligned with our eco and female-focused ethos. The London Performance Space pop-up is opening at 58 Blandford Street, Marylebone, W1U 7JD (corner of Chiltern Firehouse) from 18 June to 15 July.